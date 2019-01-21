Dollar General is opening a new store in Bakersfield at 2728 S. Chester Ave.
A grand opening will be held at 8 a.m., Saturday, with free prizes and special deals. The first 100 adult shoppers will receive a $10 gift card. The first 200 shoppers will receive a goodie bag.
Customers may also register to win a free year of shopping from Dollar General, a prize the company says is valued at $520.
A lunch of hot dogs, chips and drinks will be provided.
The Bakersfield City Council is in the process of expanding the list of events council members can receive reimbursement for attending.
Last updated in 2016, city officials say the list is outdated and needs to be brought up to date.
The city is considering adding the State of the County, Annual Kern Tax meeting, Kern Economic Development Corporation Annual Dinner, Annual Downtown Breakfast and others to the list.
A total of 14 events and meetings are approved for reimbursement, although some just apply to the mayor. The events include sister city receptions, a forum held by the Kern Economic Development Corporation and Kern County Association of City meetings.
Bakersfield Museum of Art will host the opening reception of its Winter 2019 Exhibitions from 7 to 9 p.m., Thursday, at its location at 1930 R St.
The museum will present “Golden State: Selections from the BMoA Permanent Collection” and “The Prototype” by Gustavo Godoy along with “The Society of Six: California Colorists” during the reception.
The price will be $10 for non-members, $5 for students and free to members.
A preview circle member reception will be held from 6 to 7 p.m., to circle members and higher.
