Democrat TJ Cox has pulled within a scant 930 votes of David Valadao, the Republican incumbent, in the 21st Congressional District, Secretary of State’s office show.
Cox, of Fresno, has 51,151 votes, or 49.5 percent, to Valadao’s 52,081, which is 50.5 percent.
An undetermined number of provisional ballots from four counties remain to be counted.
The 21st Congressional District, which includes areas of Fresno County, Kern County, Kings County and Tulare County and includes Hanford, Delano, Wasco, Shafter, Lamont and southeast Bakersfield, is 71 percent Hispanic and Democrats have a 45 percent to 28 percent registration advantage over Republicans, yet it has returned Republican Valadao to Congress three previous times.
The race was expected to be close. FiveThirtyEight’s Nate Silver gave Cox a 64.34 percent probability of winning, but the Cook Political Report and Larry Sabato’s Crystal Ball say the district should go to Valadao.
Valadao, a Hanford dairyman, was elected in 2010 to represent California’s 30th State Assembly District. In 2012, Valadao was elected to represent California’s 21st Congress District.
Cox is an engineer and small businessman who created the Central Valley Fund, which raises money for projects in economically disadvantaged neighborhoods throughout the Central Valley.
Adventist Health has raised $1.2 million to aid relief efforts for employees of its Adventist Health Feather River location that was devastated by the Camp Fire in Paradise.
The company estimated at least 600 homes of Adventist employees had been lost in the Paradise area.
The Feather River facility is a sister hospital to Adventist Health Bakersfield.
Adventist Health staff, physicians, volunteers, vendors and others have donated $700,000 for the cause, and the company matched their donations with $500,000.
“Adventist Health Feather River and all the people who work there are a part of our family,” said Sharlet Briggs, president of Adventist Health Bakersfield. “Our entire team here in Bakersfield has been eager to pitch in and help in any way they can, and I am proud, but not surprised, to see the generosity of our people in the wake of this tragedy. I feel blessed to work for a system who has committed to this level of support as well.”
The funds will be used to help with immediate needs such as insurance deductibles, security deposits on new homes, replacement of possessions, relocation, travel and more.
Adventist has committed an additional $30 million to ensure that team members in the effected region have ongoing pay and benefits through Feb. 5, even though facilities will not return for many months.
Bike Bakersfield will be hosting another full moon ride at 7 p.m., Friday, from starting from Beach Park located at 3400 21st St.
Riders will watch the sunset on the Kern River Parkway as they bike along the path.
All ages and skill levels are encouraged to participate. The free ride has attracted as many as 100 riders.
The ride will begin at Beach Park and move along the Kern River Parkway Trail until the Marketplace located at 9000 Ming Ave, moving through the Cal State Bakersfield campus on the way.
