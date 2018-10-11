To celebrate the accreditation of engineering bachelor’s degrees at Cal State Bakersfield, the university is hosting a celebration from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday at Solario de Fortaleza in the Students Recreation Center.
The Engineering Accreditation Commission of ABET, a global accreditor of college and university programs, recently accredited CSUB’s computer engineering, electrical engineering and engineering sciences bachelor’s degree programs.
ABET accreditation assures that programs meet standards to produce graduates ready to enter technical fields.
The celebration will include remarks from CSUB administration and industry supporters, a video presentation, faculty demonstrations, student research project presentations and a decal-making station with the CSUB Fab Lab team.
Reserved parking will be available in Lot K1.
•••
Walmart is expanding its online grocery delivery service to Bakersfield and the outlying areas.
Customers are now able to visit walmart.com/grocery or the Walmart Grocery mobile app to select items they would like to purchase. The customers can then select a time for their order to be delivered.
A deliveryman will then deliver the items to the pickup location determined by the customer.
The new service comes with a $9.95 fee. Customers can get their first order delivered for free with promo code “FRESHCAR” with a $50 minimum order.
