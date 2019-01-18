Cal State Bakersfield's School of Natural Sciences, Mathematics and Engineering was awarded a $150,000 grant from the W. M. Keck Foundation.
The grant will be used to introduce undergraduate students to ocean science research, according to the university.
"The educational experiences made possible through this grant will give our next generation of young scientists a meaningful role in a real research project," said NSME Dean Kathleen Madden in a news release.
The grant will give students an opportunity to participate on oceanographic research expeditions led by Dr. Chandranath Basak and Dr. Anthony Rathburn, according to the university.
The grant will also provide state-of-the-art equipment for students to help analyze samples collected throughout the expedition, said the university.
"This exposure to the power and excitement of modern science will surely be transformative," Madden said.
Kern County Superior Court is hosting a regional mock trial competition on Saturday.
High school teams will compete in trials from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the courthouse, 1415 Truxtun Ave. The winning school will represent the county at the state mock trial competition to be held in March.
The awards ceremony will be at 4:30 p.m. at East High School, 2200 Quincy St.
For more information, contact the Kern County Superintendent of Schools at 636-4000.
Community Action Partnership of Kern will be handing out 19,000 new books on Jan. 24 to local nonprofits that serve children.
The giveaway will be at 1:30 p.m. at the CAPK warehouse, 1825 Feliz Drive. The books, donated by The Molina Foundation of Southern California, will be handed out to organizations including The Mission at Kern County, the Bakersfield Homeless Center and United Way of Kern County.
To learn more, call CAPK at 336-5236.
