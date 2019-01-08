The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved a three-year contract extension for County Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop at its Tuesday meeting.
Alsop’s contract was set to expire in 2020. The extension extends him until 2023.
Alsop started with the county in early 2017. This is his first contract extension.
The Bakersfield City Council is set to approve a resolution that would establish a citizens' oversight committee that would oversee the funds from the city’s recent sales tax increase at their Wednesday meeting.
The committee would ensure the funds earned from the 1 percent sales tax increase are spent according to how the city has said it would spend the money.
The City Council will appoint the nine proposed members of the committee.
The city has encouraged organizations such as the Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce, Kern County Taxpayers Association, Bakersfield Association of Realtors and Kern Citizens for Sustainable Government to nominate individuals.
The meeting will begin at 5:15 p.m., and take place at the Council Chambers at 1501 Truxtun Ave.
Kern County Behavioral Health and Recovery Services received approval to apply for state funding to house homeless individuals in Bakersfield.
At a Board of Supervisors meeting, the supervisors voted unanimously on a largely procedural vote to let the department make a go for the funds, made available by a $2 billion state appropriation.
If successful, the department would be able to construct a facility on Stephens Drive to house people directly from the street as they are connected to social services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.