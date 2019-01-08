An around-the-clock closure for F Street between 23rd and 24th streets is set for this weekend.
The all-lanes closure will start at 5 a.m. Saturday and continue through 7 p.m. Sunday. Both 23rd and 24th streets will remain open to traffic while work is done. Motorists are encouraged to use H Street to avoid the closure.
F Street is set to remain partially closed the following week, Jan. 14-18. There will be only one lane available in each direction.
An around-the-clock closure at Drake and 24th streets is also planned for next week, between 7 a.m. Jan. 14 and 7 p.m. Jan. 18.
The closures are needed for drainage work to be done as part of the 24th Street Improvement Project.
The Kern High School District is holding a community meeting on Thursday to get input on its new high school.
The meeting will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Golden Valley High School Library, 801 Hosking Ave. District officials will provide a presentation about the new school, scheduled to open in 2022 at Panama Lane and Cottonwood Road in southeast Bakersfield, and will accept community input on what they would like to see at the school.
For more information, call KHSD at 827-3100.
Bakersfield College will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Campus Center on Jan. 16.
The ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m. on the campus, 1801 Panorama Drive. The Campus Center will be a $38 million, 67,000-square-foot facility that will house various departments including food services, administration and student government.
For more information, call the college at 395-4011.
The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America has awarded a $5,000 grant to the Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Kern County.
The foundation said the goal of the grant is to provide respite care services for families affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia-related illnesses. The ADAKC was one of 15 organizations across the nation to receive the grant.
The association said the funding will support its adult day program, which provides people living with Alzheimer’s with activities such as music and art therapy, games, exercises and discussion groups.
The Milton and Phyllis Berg Respite Care Grants are given to organizations that share the AFA’s mission of providing support, services and education to people affected by Alzheimer’s and similar illnesses.
