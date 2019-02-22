The Bakersfield Water Resources Department estimates that precipitation in the Kern River Basin snowpack is currently 138 percent above average.
This is higher than last week’s estimate, which showed accumulation at 120 percent above average.
Recently, city data show that the 2016-17 season exceeded the average by 260 percent.
In 1982-83, snowpack accumulation reached 332 percent above average.
In typical years, snowpack resembles the 2015-16 season, which tracked at nearly the average rate.
Demolition of the Belle Terrace Bridge will continue on Sunday, ending Feb. 28, necessitating nighttime closures on Highway 99.
On Sunday and Wednesday nights, all northbound lanes and all but one southbound lanes will be closed.
Northbound Highway 99 to eastbound Highway 58 connector ramp, along with the Ming Avenue on-ramp to southbound Highway 99, will be closed.
Lane closures will begin at 9 p.m. All lanes are expected to open at 5 a.m.
On Monday, Tuesday and Thursday nights, all southbound lanes and all but one northbound lane will be closed at 11 p.m.
The northbound connector ramp between Highway 99 and Highway 58 will also be closed, along with the Ming Avenue on-ramp to northbound Highway 99.
Lanes and ramps are expected to open by 5 a.m.
The 20th annual Leaders in Life conference will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 14 at the Rabobank Convention Center.
Leaders in Life is a youth conference planned by teenagers for teenagers. It has impacted thousands of young lives over its history, organizers say.
The conference aims to teach teens how to make good choices to enable them to become leaders in their community.
More than 2,000 students are expected to attend this year.
Josh Shipp, a youth advocate and former foster child, will be the keynote speaker.
More information is available at leadersinlife.org.
