The city of Bakersfield and Bakersfield College are partnering again for the Christmas Tree Recycle Program.
People will be able to drop off their Christmas trees at the southwest area of the campus at the intersection of Haley Street and University Avenue from sunup to sunset between Dec. 25 and and Jan. 13. For more information, call the city at 326-3000.
The Kern Leaders Academy graduated eight students this year.
The graduates took a nine-week course learning about business and leadership from industry leaders and were recognized during a dinner at the Bakersfield Country Club in November. The Kern Leaders Academy is conducted by the Kern County Taxpayers Education Fund.
“(The) Kern Leaders Academy is proud of this class’s efforts and achievements and looks forward to many successful years under their leadership,” said Mike Turnipseed, director of the academy.
Here is a list of this year’s graduates:
• Audrey A. Armstrong, Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology coordinator at Cal State Bakersfield
• Laura Avila, chief appraiser at the County of Kern-Assessor’s Office
• Clayton Fowler, field representative at the Office of Assemblyman Vince Fong
• Chad Garcia, retired U.S. Army Airborne Infantry
• Midge Boydstun Jimerson, broker, president and co-owner of Boydstun Realty
• Allie Mae Perkins, owner and founder of The Beautiful Life, LLC
• Antonio T. Reyes, director of nursing for Adventist Health Bakersfield’s Emergency Department, Nursing Supervisors and Transfer Center
Assemblyman Vince Fong is joining local families in supporting the official launch of the Stephen Beck Jr. Achieving a Better Life Experience Act, which was approved this week.
The program will allow people with disabilities in the state to save for their future needs in a savings account. The first CalABLE account was opened this week by Kelly Kulzer-Reyes for her daughter Amelia. Both are residents of Kern County.
“The opening of the CalABLE program is tremendous for many families in Kern County and California,” Fong said. “This is an amazing tool to help Californians with disabilities save for themselves and have more independent lives.”
More than 100 accounts have been opened this week. Contributions to an ABLE account, currently limited to $15,000 per year, can be made by family, friends, or the beneficiary themselves.
For more information about the program, visit treasurer.ca.gov/able/.
