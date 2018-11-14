The city of Arvin will purchase three electric buses, along with electric charging station infrastructure, using a $2.3 million grant from the Federal Transit Authority, the city announced Wednesday afternoon.
“Arvin is excited to be at the forefront of a much-needed change in attitude toward public transportation and improving our state’s air quality,” Arvin City Manager Jerry Breckinridge said in a statement. “The fact that we were the only California grant applicant to receive funding for these buses speaks volumes.”
The city will officially announce the grant at a press conference at 10:30 a.m., Friday at the Arvin city hall located at 200 Campus Dr.
At the event, an electric bus from the company Proterra will be displayed to showcase innovation in heavy-duty electric transportation.
The bus, which has a range of 251 miles per charge, will be coming to Arvin from Napa Valley as part of a cross-country tour, the press release said.
“The city aims to increase community awareness of electric and hybrid vehicles for residents as we confront climate change and work together to improve Arvin’s air quality,” said Christine Viterelli, Arvin’s grant writer.
The city has a goal to reduce vehicle emissions by increasing multimodal transportation and encouraging non-motorized transportation.
Arvin also plans to build more sidewalks, bike paths and plant trees throughout the community.
The California Highway Patrol will start its annual CHiPs for KiDs Toy Drive on Monday.
The drive, which aims to make the holidays brighter for disadvantaged children in Kern County, will run through Dec. 17. People can bring a new, unwrapped toy to several locations in town, including the CHP office on Compagnoni Street, United Way on Stockdale Highway, Motor City in the auto mall and all Walgreens stores.
On Dec. 7, CHP officers will be at the corner of Chester and 28th Street from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. for a toy drop-off event. All toys collected will be given to children up to 16 years old.
For more information, call 396-6653.
The Adventist Health AIS Cancer Center will be participating in the American Cancer Society’s annual Great American Smokeout on Thursday.
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the center, located at 2620 Chester Ave. The event urges people to make a plan to quit smoking and recognizes lung cancer survivors. It will include educational materials, links to resources, an opportunity to sign up for smoking cessation classes and more.
For more information, call 323-4673.
AEG is partnering with the Wild Wolf Wellness Foundation to hold a free yoga class on Friday.
The class will be held at noon in Centennial Plaza, in front of the Rabobank Arena on Truxtun Avenue. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own mat and comfortable clothing.
For more information, call 852-7300.
