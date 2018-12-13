Chavez Elementary School is one of 51 recipients of the state’s leading educational honor, the Golden Bell Award.
The award recognizes outstanding public school programs for innovation, sustainability and best practices that facilitate student outcomes.
Bakersfield City School District and Chavez staff received the award at a recognition ceremony Nov. 29 in San Francisco.
Chavez was recognized for its Morning Reading Program, a guided-reading program designed to give one-on-one support to struggling students in kindergarten through second grade.
The program supports the students by giving them the opportunity to read orally to an adult or sixth-grade peer for a minimum of 20 minutes a day.
The program is led by classroom teachers and relies on parents, relatives, community members and sixth-grade peer support.
Gov. Jerry Brown has appointed Bakersfield College President Sonya Christian to the Community College Student Success Funding Formula Oversight Committee.
Christian has been the president of the college since 2013. She served as the vice president of academic and student affairs at Lane Community College from 2003 to 2012.
She is a member of the Grimmway Academy Foundation, Alliance Against Family Violence Board, Bakersfield Homeless Center Board and Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce Board.
She earned a doctorate in educational leadership from University of California, Los Angeles and a master’s degree in applied mathematics from University of Southern California.
The position does not require Senate confirmation. There is no compensation.
The Bakersfield Police Department will be participating in a Coffee with a Cop event from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, at Sugar Twist Bakery, 9500 Brimhall Road.
Officers will be on hand to answer questions and meet with members of the community.
Questions about the event may be directed to Kelsey Taylor with BPD community relations at 326-3051.
