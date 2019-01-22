The family of Micah Holsonbake will be hosting a celebration of life event at 3 p.m. Saturday at Central Church Bakersfield, located at 425 S. H St.
Holsonbake, a member of the Bakersfield 3, was last seen March 23, 2018. Local law enforcement agencies did not classify Holsonbake as deceased until late December, when an arm found in the Kern River was identified as belonging to him.
The family has invited supporters and those who knew Holsonbake to the event.
Cards may be sent to the church address.
Those who decide to participate are invited to “come casual and ready to share great stories.”
The Bakersfield City School District is closing its schools on Friday to hold an Academic Conference Day.
The district said classes will not be in session so school staff will have adequate time and space to meet for professional development purposes. Parents with any questions or concerns are encouraged to contact their school principal.
“We understand that our decision to create a non-student day within our school calendar may have a significant impact on BCSD families,” said Superintendent Doc Ervin. “Please know that we are committed to building a stronger school community and more engaging instructional program, and will utilize this time to improve our systems and structures and programmatic services for all students.”
A free webinar on Wednesday will give operators of local food businesses information on how to adjust to recent changes in state law.
The online presentation from 12:05 to 1 p.m. will address topics including food made in home kitchens, catering and donated food. Hosted by Cal State Bakersfield’s Small Business Development Center, 9001 Stockdale Highway, it will feature comments by Donna Fenton, director of Kern County’s Environmental Health Division.
Anyone interested can register at www.tinyurl.com/CsubSbdcFood. Information is available by calling 661-654-2856.
The Kern County Farm Bureau is holding its annual Spray Safe event on Friday.
The free event will be held from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kern County Fairgrounds, 1142 S. P St. A trade show will kick off the event from 7-9 a.m., after which there will be six workshop sessions led by agriculture industry representatives.
The event was created to encourage the safe application of pesticides in the county. It is meant for ag workers, growers and pesticide applicators to attend.
For more information or to register for the event, call 397-9635.
