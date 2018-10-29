The executive director of Court Appointed Special Advocates of Kern County has stepped down but will remain a consultant to the nonprofit as it searches for someone to replace her.
Colleen McGauley, who led CASA of Kern for 17 years, said in a news release she achieved her goals and looks forward to continuing to serve the organization as senior advisor to the board and to the organization as a whole.
"There is little that I have enjoyed more and to which I have so deeply committed my energy than the vision and mission of CASA," McGauley said in the release.
Carrie Garcias, CASA's head of administration, has been appointed to head the organization. She has worked there for more than 12 years.
CASA of Kern was founded in 1993 to speak for abused and neglected foster youth. It trains volunteers who then advocate for youth, including in court proceedings.
Work is complete on a $1.86-million solar canopy and parking lot project serving the Amtrak station in downtown Bakersfield.
The project, funding by proceeds from state bond sales, provided four photovoltaic panels and inverters producing 266,632 kilowatt hours per year. It includes four electric vehicle charging stations and capacity to add two more.
The newly built parking lot at 601 Truxtun Ave. boasts 71 spaces, including three for motorcycles, plus room for three bicycle lockers. The site has been fitted with lighting and special security features connected to a monitoring system maintained by the Bakersfield Police Department.
A grand opening of the facility is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
