This week the Relay for Life of Bakersfield will host its annual gathering of local cancer survivors who plan to be a part of Relay’s kick-off Survivor’s Lap, which will open the May 4 event at the Kern County Fairgrounds.
This Thursday, survivors can register for this year’s event, pick up their event survivor shirt, and enjoy fellowship, door prizes, and cake.
The April 18 event runs from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Westside Church of Christ, 7300 Stockdale Highway, at North El Rio Drive. All cancer survivors are welcome to attend.
Garden Fest 2019, presented by the Bakersfield College Horticulture Department, is set for April 27 at Renegade Park, on BC’s main campus. Admission and parking are free for the event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This in an open house that features the Environmental Horticulture and Agriculture programs and draws thousands of visitors to the Panorama campus. It will include more than 100 vendor booths featuring gardening, pets, farmer’s market, cooking, outdoor leisure, arts and crafts, and environmentally-friendly home improvement ideas.
Bakersfield College will host a Business Pathway Career Expo on April 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., on the lawn outside the CSS Building, located on the main campus.
Students and the community will have the chance to learn more about the college's business program and apply for job placements and internships. Students will hear about careers in business administration and entrepreneurship, computer science, economics, and accounting.
This event is free and open to the entire community.
