Worth noting: Bolthouse rolls out new dressings, Blue Elephant plans relocation

Bakersfield-based carrots giant Bolthouse Farms launched a new line of salad dressings Tuesday that it said offers consumers a richer, creamier and more flavorful experience than its earlier formulations.
With a yogurt base and 50 calories or less per serving, Bolthouse's new "enhanced versions" of ranch, blue cheese and caesar dressings reflect consumers' priorities of taste as a top concern, followed by nutrition and distaste for "chemical-sounding" ingredients, the company said in a news release.
"Our newly reformulated, creamy dressings include more buttermilk, ranch flavor and blue cheese crumbles, as well as thicker pourability," Marketing Director Amy Shoemaker said in the release. "With cleaner ingredients and a yogurt base for fewer calories, the reformulated dressings allow our consumers to lead a healthier lifestyle without sacrificing the joy of yummy meals."
With more than 2,200 employees, Bolthouse produces juices and smoothies, in addition to being one of the nation's largest growers and distributors of carrots.
Blue Elephant Thai Cuisine plans to leave its existing home at the corner of Stockdale Highway and Coffee Road in favor of a new spot opening next year at White Lane and Buena Vista Road.
The move to the second phase of development at Belcourt Village will provide the restaurant with more space, a dedicated bar and patio seating next to fire pits and lawn space.
Belcourt's first phase is scheduled to open next month with a Starbucks, followed in June by locally owned fitness businesses Pilates Barre and Electric Cycle Studio. The development's second phase is planned to begin later this year.
An hourlong webinar starting at noon Wednesday will go over opportunities for doing business with state government, and Caltrans in particular, and discuss the potential impacts that legislation in the U.S. Senate could have on pandemic relief programs that have helped small businesses.
Guests Chloe Doyle, equity manager and small business liaison in the Caltrans district that includes Kern, and TDH Associational International principal Troy Hightower are expected to share perspectives on how local entrepreneurs can improve their chances of getting contracts with the government.
Host Kelly Bearden, director of Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center, will talk about how a $10 billion compromise bill pending in the Senate, which would use money that had been set aside for the U.S. Small Business Administration, could affect programs such as the federal Economy Injury Disaster Loans and the State Small Business Credit Initiative.
Sign up in advance at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief108.
Murray Family Farms has scheduled a series of spring-themed events with strawberry picking, hay rides and other family-friendly events.
On Tuesday, the locally owned and operated farm at 6700 General Beale Road announced a Spring Break event kicking off Saturday and running through April 18 with opportunities for fun including games, a selection of rides and opportunities to meet farm animals and exotic birds. The hours extend from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
An Easter-themed scavenger hunt is also planned for April 16-17 that will expand on the farm's traditional egg hunt. It will involve a variety of events in which participants can win prizes such as fresh fruit and tickets.