Bakersfield Christian High School is holding its Colors of Christmas event on Dec. 13.
The free community event will be held from 6-8:30 p.m. at the school, 12775 Stockdale Hwy. It will include live Christmas music, an art gallery, children’s activities, an outdoor drama as well as a live nativity scene.
The event will showcase music from the school band and choir as well as music from other local bands, including the Stockdale Christian School jazz band and St. John’s Lutheran School string group.
In the art area, guests will be able to tour student artwork, witness a live painting by BCHS art teacher Scott Joseph and an opportunity to create their own paintings.
The children’s activities will be stationed in Santa’s Workshop, where there will be a craft project, story-reading and opportunities to take photos with Santa. The school’s World Languages department will be singing in Spanish and American Sign Language and the BCHS robotics team will have some robots roaming around the area.
Baked goods will be available for purchase from the Eagle Café. The BCHS alumni will host a hot cocoa bar.
For more information, call 410-7000.
Chevron’s Fuel Your School program raised $275,900 for more than 300 projects in Kern County schools this year.
From Oct. 1 through Oct. 31, when people filled up their vehicle with eight or more gallons of gas at a participating Chevron and Texaco station, $1 was donated toward funding classroom projects. Teachers were able to post classroom projects on DonorsChoose.org.
In total, Chevron donated $5 million to fund more than 7,000 projects.
To learn more about the Fuel Your School program, visit fuelyourschool.com.
