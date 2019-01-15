A Bakersfield resident is starting off the new year a little richer.
The lucky woman, who was not identified, scored big last weekend on a Buffalo Grant penny machine, winning $562,262 at the Eagle Mountain Casino near Porterville, according to a press release.
She originally thought she had won $5,000 and and almost collapsed when she found out her actual prize, according to the press release.
This is the winner's second largest jackpot at the casino, previously winning $16,000, according to the release.
The winner plans to pay off her house, car and take a well deserved vacation with the money, according to the release.
KHSD is holding a community forum on student behavior and school climate on Jan. 30.
The forum will be held at 7 a.m. in the DeMello Hall at West High School, 1200 New Stine Road. The forum will include a presentation of reports on 2018-19 suspensions, expulsions and transfers, as well as school climate survey results. The district will also go over policies and procedures relating to student discipline.
For more information, call 827-1300.
Ed Komin has been officially appointed as the new chief of police for the Kern High School District.
Komin has been serving as the acting chief since October 2016, according to the district. He has been employed with KHSD since January 2016 as a police officer at West High. His appointment was approved at Monday’s board meeting.
The district said Komin has more than 33 years in law enforcement experience, the majority of which was spent with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
“I am very appreciative of the opportunity to serve the students and staff of the Kern High School District as the chief of police,” Komin said.
Dignity Health Memorial Hospital has earned certification as a thrombectomy-capable stroke center from The Joint Commission.
The certification recognizes that the hospital meets standards for performing mechanical endovascular thrombectomy, a surgical procedure used to remove a blood clot in the brain during a stroke. The hospital was evaluated during an onsite review to see if it met requirements for the certification.
To be eligible, the hospital was required to have performed EVT on at least 15 patients in the past year and the capability to perform EVT around the clock.
“Achieving this designation is another step forward in elevating the level of services that Memorial Hospital offers within the community to rapidly treat stroke patients,” said Memorial Hospital President/CEO Ken Keller.
The Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is holding its annual awards dinner on Feb. 2.
The dinner will be held at 6 p.m. at the Marriott at the Bakersfield Convention Center, 801 Truxtun Ave. Awards will be given out for businessman of the year, corporation of the year, business of the year, nonprofit of the year and a community service award.
In addition, new board directors and executive officers will be installed at the dinner.
Tickets are $90 per person or $1,000 for a table of 10. To purchase tickets or for information, call 633-5495 or email: officeadmin@kchcc.org.
Bike Bakersfield is holding a Full Moon Ride on Feb. 19.
The ride will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Beach Park, located at Oak and 21st streets. The ride starts at the park, follows the Kern River Parkway trail, goes through the Cal State Bakersfield Campus and ends at The Marketplace, 9000 Ming Ave.
Bike Bakersfield staff will follow the ride with equipment in case of a mechanical problem during the ride. Lights and helmets are strongly recommended.
For more information, call 321-9247.
