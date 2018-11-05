Bakersfield Recycles Day will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Rabobank Arena.
The 6th annual event is hosted by AEG Bakersfield, Aramark and Keep Bakersfield Beautiful.
The event will allow Kern County residents to drop off electronics, large and small household items, passenger vehicle tires, used motor oil filters, used clothing, shoes and linens, surplus construction materials, paper shredding and batteries for recycle.
Drop off will take place at the south parking lot of Rabobank.
The event will coincide with the national America Recycles Day.
“America Recycles Day provides a key moment in time to regain momentum for recycling in America, and to help make recycling a daily social norm across the country,” Brenda Pulley, senior vice president of recycling for Keep America Beautiful said in a news release. “Let’s get people recycling in every aspect of their lives – at home, at work and on the go!”
A geological sciences graduate student from California State University, Bakersfield has received the Graduate Student-Faculty Collaborative Initiative Award in Research and Scholarship from the college’s Graduate Student Center.
Salvador Vargas received the award for a project that examined rare-earth elements and global warming in the ocean.
Rare-earth elements are 17 chemical elements in the periodic table with properties that make their use widespread in modern technology.
Vargas collected samples of seawater off the coast of San Diego and analyzed the samples to determine the relationship between rare-earth element abundance and rates of dissolved oxygen.
By comparing the behavior in samples taken close to the coastline to those taken from the open ocean, Vargas hoped to better understand how the elements will be affected if oxygen levels decrease.
“Mr. Vargas is working on an important and timely research topic,” said Dr. Chandranath Basak, Vargas’ advisor. “Although the ocean currently has very little dissolved REEs, little is known about how REEs may be affected by global warming.”
A total of 47 awards have been granted since the program was established in 2013. Included in the reward is $1,250 for the student and $250 for the faculty mentor.
Kern Council of Governments is now accepting nominations for its 28th Annual Regional Awards of Merit Program. The awards honor individuals, organizations and programs dedicated to improving Kern County’s quality of life.
The application form is found at kerncog.org. Deadline for submission is Nov. 30.
The awards will be decided by the Council of Government’s ad hoc committee. A total of nine categories will be awarded in local government, journalism, community involvement, environmental resources and conservation, transportation, public safety, innovation, distinguished leadership and lifetime achievement.
For more information, contact Susanne Campbell at scampbell@kerncog.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.