The median sale price of an existing, single-family home in Bakersfield in January came to $245,000 — 7.2 percent more than a year earlier — as demand slid and supply remained tight.
Affiliated Appraisers also reported the price per square foot of a home sold, $145.26, was up by the same share — 7.2 percent — as compared with a year before. The statewide average was listed at $268 per square foot.
Affiliated's owner, Gary Crabtree, said in a note accompanying January's update that Bakersfield's home appreciation rate of 5 percent puts it on track to outperform the state's estimated rate of 3.75 percent.
The trade group American Pistachio Growers recently received a series of three federal commitments totaling $2.8 million to expand trade overseas, soften the blow of international tariffs and conduct research on the nuts' nutritional value.
Earlier this week, the group got news it had been awarded $911,108 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Market Access Program. The money is given to groups that partner with the agency's Foreign Agricultural Service to share the costs of foreign marketing and promotional activities.
The group learned Jan. 31 it would receive $1.7 million in Agricultural Trade Promotion money, making it one of 57 organizations nationwide to get federal help identifying and gaining access to new export markets.
The USDA also granted the trade group a $248,158 Specialty Crop Block Grant that will help pay for research on pistachios' nutritional value and health benefits.
Pistachios were Kern's fifth-most lucrative crop in 2017, bringing growers a total of $555.5 million, according to county records.
The Wonderful Co. and its Los Angeles-based owners have awarded grants totaling $600,000 to Central Valley nonprofits.
The donations by one of Kern County's largest agricultural interests were divided among 15 nonprofits and 22 projects in Avenal, Delano/McFarland, Sanger/Del Rey and Wasco.
The largest grants, at $50,000 each, went to the City of Avenal's efforts to build The Wonderful Fitness Court and Community Action Partnership of Kern's free monthly produce distributions in Delano and McFarland.
The Water Association of Kern has announced its lineup of speakers for the third Kern County Water Summit coming March 7.
Keynote speaker Tim Petty is assistant secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior. Also addressing the audience will be journalist Dan Walters, Nickel Family LLC representative Jim Nickel and CalDesal Executive Director Paul Kelley.
There will also be a presentation titled "Breaking Bad — California's Aging Infrastructure" and one called "The Controversy over Restoration of River Flows."
The event runs from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rabobank Arena, 1001 Truxtun Ave. Tickets cost $100 for WAKC members and $125 for non-members. Reservations can be made online at www.wakc.com or by calling 661-746-3300.
