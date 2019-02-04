Bakersfield College is ready to launch its Early College Program at another high school.
The program is a new strategy designed to get rural students into college. It will expand dual-enrollment courses at the college, offering them at rural high schools throughout the county.
Dual-enrollment works by having high school freshmen complete a package of college courses throughout their four years before college so they can earn a certificate or associate degree by the time they graduate with their high school diploma.
Retired State Sen. Jean Fuller will lead the initiative with Bakersfield College.
McFarland High School will partner with the college to launch the Early College Program at its campus for the 2019-2020 academic year.
Currently the Wonderful Academy and Wasco High School offer a full package of courses in partnership with the college.
A public participation hearing on California Water Services Infrastructure Improvement Plans for 2020-2022 has been set for Bakersfield at 6 p.m., Tuesday, at 1600 Truxtun Ave.
The public hearing is designed for Cal Water to receive public comment on its infrastructure improvement plan.
The improvements call for an eight cent per day increase for a typical customer using 13,464 gallons of water per month.
With the increased revenue, Cal Water plans to replace water mains, improve water quality treatment, install new emergency generators, convert flat-rate services to meters and enhance security measures.
Bakersfield College will host author Gayle Romasanta at its Delano Campus for the national book tour kick-off event for “Journey For Justice: The Life of Larry Itliong.
The event will take place at 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Friday, at the Delano Campus located at 1450 Timmons Ave. classroom DST 118.
The book is the first children’s book about the labor organizer and United Farm Workers cofounder.
It is free to the public. Dinner will be provided.
