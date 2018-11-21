Bakersfield College is the recipient of the 2018 state Chancellor’s Student Success Award.
The award is given by the Chancellor’s Office to colleges throughout the state that demonstrate a commitment to student achievement and equity and have shown significant progress toward those goals.
“This award is a testimony to the close partnership between (Cal State) Bakersfield and Bakersfield College,” said BC President Sonya Christian.
In 2016, the college developed The Kern Promise, which focuses on increasing associate degrees for transfer. A big part of The Kern Promise is the Finish in 4 program.
The program helps students complete requirements for the degree within two years and guarantees them admission into CSUB, with the goal that they will complete their baccalaureate degree requirements in an additional two years.
“Faculty from both institutions and across disciplines worked closely together to create a detailed sequencing of curricular highways that allow starting freshmen at BC to zoom through baccalaureate completion at CSUB in four years with 120 credits,” Christian said. “This phenomenal body of work is a model of quality education... that should be replicated throughout the state.”
The Marketplace in Southwest Bakersfield is getting in on the Small Business Saturday action this year.
The shopping center is holding a free community event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Several stores within the center — such as Bella at The Marketplace, Charming Charlie and Patrick James — will be offering discounts.
The event will also include giveaways, spin-the-wheel prizes and photos with Santa. Families will able to get photos with Santa through Dec. 20. A free photo is available with receipts from any store or restaurant at The Marketplace.
The Marine Toys for Tots will also be hosting a toy drive at The Marketplace by the main fountain from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be accepting new, unwrapped toys and books for children in Kern County.
Color Me Mine and Robson Jewelers will have a toy collection box inside their stores through Dec. 7.
For more information, call (714) 966-3200.
The Kern County Department of Human Services is opening its annual Holiday Cottage on Nov. 27.
A celebration will be held at 11 a.m. at 2765 Calloway Dr., Suite 104. The cottage, which will be open daily through Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., fulfills the Christmas wishes of children in the county’s foster care system.
The wishes of the kids, including their name and age, will be placed on Christmas trees that line the walls of the college. Members of the community can come and select a child to provide a gift for. The gifts should be brought to the cottage unwrapped.
Holiday Cottage volunteers will have the gifts delivered directly to the children in December.
For more information, call 633-7104.
