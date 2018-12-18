Assemblyman Rudy Salas is holding a highway dedication ceremony in Shafter on Wednesday in honor of a staff sergeant who died in Iraq in 2006.
The ceremony will be held from 10-11 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 43 and Fresno Avenue. The ceremony will recognize Staff Sgt. Ricardo “Ricky” Barraza, a squad leader in the Second Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment. Barraza died at age 24 while serving in Ramadi, Iraq in 2006.
In 2017, Salas authored Assembly Concurrent Resolution 70 to dedicate a portion of Highway 43 that runs through Shafter in Barraza’s name. It will be called Staff Sergeant Ricardo “Ricky” Barraza Memorial Highway.
For more information, call 335-0302.
Bakersfield National Cemetery is holding a ceremony on Thursday to recognize veterans who are interred there without honors or family.
The ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. at the cemetery, 30338 E. Bear Mountain Blvd. in Arvin. The ceremony is held four times a year, on the third Thursday of the last month of each quarter. The next ceremony will be on March 21, 2019.
For more information, call 867-2250.
Nominations are now being accepted for the Beautiful Bakersfield Awards Gala.
Known as the “Oscars of Bakersfield,” the annual gala recognizes efforts made by individuals, businesses and organizations each year to improve the local quality of life.
The work must have been completed in 2018.
Nominations must be submitted by Feb. 1.
An online nomination form can be found on the Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce website.
A high surf advisory has been issued through Thursday for Ocean Dunes SVRA and Pismo State Beach, potentially closing the parks for undetermined periods of time through the weekend, the California Department of Parks and Recreation announced Tuesday.
The department said the Central Coast is experiencing large and hazardous surf that impacts operations.
In the event of a park closure, the department will monitor and evaluate for changing conditions and public safety concerns.
Four-wheeled vehicles are recommended by the department.
