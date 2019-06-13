The sale of an apartment complex in southwest Bakersfield has set a record for the highest price paid, per unit, for a multi-family residential property in the city.
Sold recently for $22.5 million — a per-unit price of $197,500 — Mira Sol Gardens is a one-story, 114-unit complex spread over 11½ acres just south of Panama Lane along Gasol Court, Jerno Drive and Callado Lane.
“We can attribute this higher value to several factors, including a lack of available inventory, the high quality of the asset, the overall strength of the Bakersfield apartment market and the anticipated rent growth in the submarket,” stated a news release by Bakersfield's The Mogharebi Group, which helped represent the seller, locally based LandStone Cos.
TMG's Mark Bonas and Michael Jordan of Kidder Matthews represented the seller. The buyer, a Newport Beach-based investment group, was not identified in TMG's news release.
A Central Coast avocado oil company co-owned by two Bakersfield natives is about to launch a crowdfunding campaign to fund expansion of the operation's cold-pressing operation.
Beginning Sunday, Christian Atencio and Dominic Handy, co-owners of Pismo Beach-based Central Coast Avocado Co., hope to raise enough money through Kickstarter to buy equipment that would allow their premium extra virgin avocado oil to be grown, cold-pressed and bottled entirely in California.
Rewards for participating in the fundraising campaign include avocado oil soap bars, a private dinner with the company's owners and a one-year supply of CCAC's products.
Here's a link to the Kickstarter page that goes live Sunday: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/ccac/oil-that-makes-a-difference
Owners of multi-family residential properties in Bakersfield are invited to a free event next week that, during its inaugural gathering in 2018, persuaded local landlords to pledge 60 housing units to house people with nowhere else to go.
The California Landlord Summit on Homelessness is set to run from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Bakersfield Marriott at the Convention Center. It is sponsored by the Income Property Association of Kern, in cooperation with the California Apartment Association and the Housing Authority of the County of Kern.
Scheduled speakers including Ginny Puddefoot, executive officer for California's Homeless Coordinating and Financing Council, and Eddie Turner, an advisor at Community Solutions, a New York-based organization that helps communities address homelessness.
Event information is available by calling Monique Davis at 493-2588.
Local advertising firm Saba Agency has launched a new website as it celebrates 30 years in business in Bakersfield.
Founded by Bakersfield native Tom Saba, the agency provides a host of services ranging from website creation and media services to print design and creative campaigns. Its sister business, Creative Concepts, produces promotional items.
The new website's Internet address is sabaagency.com.
