Worth noting: AltaOne plans new branch in Tehachapi

Ridgecrest-based AltaOne Federal Credit Union announced Tuesday it plans to open a standalone branch in June at 665 Tucker Road in Tehachapi.
The 3,815-square-foot location will offer consumer and business banking and lending, real estate loans and wealth management services and more.
"Members have requested night deposit, safe deposit boxes and drive-up teller service many times over the years," branch manager Jessica Davidson said in a news release. "Now we will be able to provide those, along with our other products and services, to the community."
The credit union said it expects to leave open its existing, in-store branch at the Albertsons supermarket at 775 Tucker Road.
With 54,000 members, AltaOne has branches in Bakersfield, Bishop, Boron, California City, China Lake, Kernville, Lake Isabella, Lone Pine, Ridgecrest and Tehachapi.
Small-business owners thinking about selling their companies can get advice for doing so at an online event starting at noon Wednesday.
Certified exit planning advisor Michael Balstad will join the hourlong event hosted every week by Kelly Bearden, director of Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center.
Balstad, founder of Folsom-based Harvest Transition Solutions, expects to talk about getting ready and then marketing a business for sale, negotiation strategies, the benefits and drawbacks of going through a broker and anticipating buyer questions.
Attendance is free of charge. Sign up ahead of time at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief104.
Charter Communications Inc. said Tuesday it has doubled the starting download speed of its Spectrum Internet service in Bakersfield to 200 megabits per second.
The faster speeds are available immediately to new customers, the company said in a news release, adding that its existing residential customers in Bakersfield will automatically be transitioned to the new speeds in the coming weeks.
Connecticut-based Charter says it offers broadband connectivity and cable to 32 million customers in 41 states.