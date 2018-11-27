As of Wednesday, the alleyways on the south side of 24th Street will be closed to thru traffic.
The alleys, which extend from 24th Street to 22nd Street, will only be available for local use. The restriction will be enforced.
Construction of the 24th Street Improvement Project is now underway. There are currently only two lanes available for traffic on eastbound 24th Street and 23rd Street between Oak Street and M Street.
Work in the commercial area is primarily performed between 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. However, night work may require additional lane closures, leaving only one lane open to traffic during those hours.
The next storm front is on its way to Kern County starting Wednesday.
An 80 percent chance of rain is forecast both Wednesday and Thursday, according to the U.S. National Weather Service Hanford, California.
Roads will be slippery and there's a possibility of minor flooding, officials said. A slight chance of thunderstorms with periods of short, heavy rain Wednesday afternoon into the overnight hours, the forecast said. Expect strong winds.
Weather may cause difficult or impossible travel. Snow will occur mainly in elevations above 7,000 feet.
The Kern County Fire Department is reminding the public that that open burning and hazard reduction is still restricted.
The restriction is due to drought and long-range weather forecasts.
The fire department is conducting prescribed burn operations Tuesday and Wednesday in areas throughout Kern County. The operations will remove brush piles and reduce fire hazards.
Each burn operation is expected to be completed by mid afternoon.
The department will allow open burning when appropriate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.