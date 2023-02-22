Worshippers ‘come back to the center’ on Ash Wednesday

Storm clouds did not obscure the light streaming colorfully through the stained glass windows of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in downtown Bakersfield. But inside, where crosses were shrouded and few candles were lit, the mood on Ash Wednesday was decidedly un-celebratory.
It was the start of Lent — 40 days of fasting or some other form of self-denial for the faithful of many Christian denominations — and not a time for indulgence.
The Rev. Luis M. Rodriguez reminded more than a dozen congregants at mid-day, before distributing ashes on their foreheads, to “come back to the center and start all over again.”
As the voices of small children echoed through the nave, Rodriguez elaborated on the deeper meaning of fasting and what can happen when people make a habit of feeding every appetite.
“How do we know what we’re really, really hungry for?” he asked.
Deacon Lisa Jacoby read from the sixth chapter of the Book of Matthew, in which Jesus called on his followers to pray in private and hide their fasting as a way to avoid hypocrisy — another Lenten message to start a period of sacrifice and introspection.
A longtime member of St. Paul’s, Runa Lemminn, took a moment afterward to share what the Lenten season means to her.
“It’s a wonderful time to reflect on where we are in our personal lives and where we can go,” she said, “and stay centered on God’s will.”