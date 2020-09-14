The popular World Ag Expo won't take place in 2021 as planned, the first time in the event's more than 52-year history that it has been canceled.
The decision on the three-day February gathering celebrating all things agriculture was announced Monday because of COVID-19 concerns. The event draws thousands of people from around the country — and world.
“After working with the Tulare County Health Department and other officials, it has become evident that given health and safety restrictions from the state of California, holding a live, international event is not responsible in February,” International Agri-Center CEO Jerry Sinift said in a news release.
The Expo said the decision was made before a November deadline to give exhibitors, attendees, volunteers, concessionaires, contractors and local businesses time to change their plans.
At this point, the next World Ag Expo is slated for Feb. 8-10, 2022 in Tulare.
