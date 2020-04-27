Two skilled nursing facilities in Bakersfield had workers who tested positive for COVID-19, according to an updated list published by the California Department of Public Health on Monday.
The two facilities are San Joaquin Nursing Center, 3601 San Dimas St., and The Orchards Post Acute Care, 730 34th St.
Both facilities are reported on CDPH's list as having between one and 11 cases among health care workers as a measure to protect against potentially identifying an affected individual.
There are no cases among residents of any skilled nursing facilities, according to the list.
The state published the list in response to growing pressure after nursing homes around the state became hot spots for the virus.
Brookdale Riverwalk in Bakersfield publicly acknowledged a case in early April at its community but did not say if it was a worker or resident. Brookdale has several levels of care available at its facility, including skilled nursing, assisted living and independent living. It also has a memory care unit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.