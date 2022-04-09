Work underway to update playgrounds at 12 city parks

Playground rehabilitation work started at Planz Park this week with demolition of the old equipment on Tuesday, the latest of 12 city parks that are to receive upgrades.
The playground area at Planz Park is expected to be closed for eight weeks, according to a city memo.
This work is part of the $4.01 million Playground Rehabilitation Project that started in October and will cover 12 city parks.
Updates have been completed or are underway at nine parks so far. Work at Planz, Quailwood and Windermere parks is happening now. Work at four parks has not started.
Money for the upgrades comes from Measure N.