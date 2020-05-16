The city of Bakersfield says progress has been made on the Bakersfield Homeless Navigation Center at 1900 E. Brundage Lane.
According to a city memo issued Friday, staff has been:
• removing shelving and fire doors from the warehouse areas, as well as partition walls and fixtures in restrooms so the asbestos flooring can be removed.
• designing the layout for the sewer line upgrade for new restrooms and the laundry room.
A roofing contractor is applying a new built-up roofing, and new curbing for the HVAC units on the roof has been installed.
Pressure washing on the exterior has begun in preparation for painting.
