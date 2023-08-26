Additional work has been completed on Highway 155 at the site of the emergency closure due to storm damage between Glennville and Wofford Heights, Caltrans reported Friday.
The highway between Alta Sierra and Wofford Heights is estimated to be open to all traffic on Sept. 8, according to a Caltrans news release.
• Culvert placement and slope repair operation at postmile 54.60 (Site 1), which is finished.
• Culvert placement and slope repair operation (Site 2) approximately 1 mile to the east of Site 1, which is expected to be completed the week of Sept. 4.
• Slope repair operation (Site 3) approximately 0.1 mile to the east of Site 2, which has been completed.
After Site 2 work is finished, crews will pave and place roadway striping at all three sites.