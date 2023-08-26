image003.jpg

Highway 155 repairs completed (pending paving) at Site 3, as of Aug. 17.

 Courtesy of CalTrans

Additional work has been completed on Highway 155 at the site of the emergency closure due to storm damage between Glennville and Wofford Heights, Caltrans reported Friday.

The highway between Alta Sierra and Wofford Heights is estimated to be open to all traffic on Sept. 8, according to a Caltrans news release.