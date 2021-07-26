Work on railroad crossing will close part of Gosford Road in August

Part of Gosford Road in southwest Bakersfield will be closed due to scheduled work on the railroad crossing in August.
Starting on Aug. 9, traffic in both directions of Gosford Road from District Boulevard to Pacheco Road will be closed. Crews from the city of Bakersfield will be repaving both the approaches and departures from the crossing, according to a news release from the city.
The closure are scheduled to start at 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9 and continue through 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15. Northbound traffic will be detoured to Ashe Road, and southbound traffic will be detoured to Old River Road.