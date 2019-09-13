Work on the Highway 155 detour at the Isabella Lake main dam is almost complete, according a press release by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Corps contractors will begin paving the detour Monday morning with brief delays and one-way traffic expected through the day. Traffic will be rerouted over the new detour later in the week, according to the release.
Once construction is complete the Highway 155 detour is expected to remain in place into 2020. Traffic will return to normal routing upon completion of the main dam right abutment, according to the release.
