The rehabilitation of H Street between Truxtun Avenue and California Avenue is expected to precipitate multiple lane closure over the next few weeks, according to the city of Bakersfield's Public Works Department.
From 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. June 29, one lane of H Street will be closed at California Avenue for both northbound and southbound traffic. California Avenue will be reduced to two lanes in each direction.
Beginning at 7 a.m July 3 and continuing until 7 p.m. July 12, H Street between 4th Street and California Avenue will be reduced to one lane in each direction.
From 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. July 13, California Avenue at H Street will be reduced to one lane for eastbound and westbound traffic. Northbound and southbound traffic on H Street will be detoured onto westbound and eastbound California Avenue.
