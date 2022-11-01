 Skip to main content
Work finishes on 2-megawatt solar installation

Mayor Karen Goh speaks at a ribbon-cutting Tuesday celebrating construction of a 2 megawatt-DC series of solar arrays expected to save the city of Bakersfield some $9 million over 20 years.

 John Cox / The Californian

If 3.4 million kilowatt-hours per year of renewable power weren't enough, Bakersfield leaders came up with a list of reasons to celebrate the completion Tuesday of a series of photovoltaic solar arrays installed across the city as part of an expanding municipal partnership.

Taxpayer savings, jobs, energy infrastructure and, yes, shade — all got shout-outs during an early afternoon ribbon-cutting ceremony at The Park at River Walk that marked the conclusion of the 2 megawatt-DC initial phase of the city's agreement with ForeFront Power, U.S. subsidiary of Japanese-based energy infrastructure and investment company Mitsui & Co. Ltd.

