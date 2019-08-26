featured
Work on a new John Balfanz home for Jessica Mosley and her five children continued at a frenzy pace over the working as crews and volunteers rushed to build the family a dream home for the reality show "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition."
The Bakersfield family found out they were selected for the HGTV show Thursday morning and more than 100 crew members and volunteers have been working day and night to makes sure the home is finished in time for the big reveal on Wednesday.
"It's been incredible, honestly. It's a lot of moving parts, a lot of different people coming together to do the work that they need to do to get this thing done in time for this amazing family," said Tatum Balfanz, wife of CEO, Greg Balfanz.
Since Thursday, the original three bedroom home has been torn down and a new two-story house has been constructed. The construction crew was finishing the roof, the tile flooring and the pool, Tatum Balfanz said.
The tight timeline is the biggest challenge the construction company faces. Normally a house like this one would take six months to complete.
"There is always little setbacks in construction and obviously the time crunch is a little challenging but everybody has really raised up," said Tatum Balfanz. "It's been such a team effort."
Construction is a little behind schedule but Vali Nemetz, the sales and marketing manager for John Balfanz Homes, said they will catch up with the help they're seeing from volunteers.
"We've got volunteers that are excited to help, they all come with a lot of energy. It takes that kind of energy to get it done no matter what time we're on," said Nemetz.
Volunteers are still needed for the last few days. Anyone interested can visit www.johnbalfanzhomes.com to sign up.
