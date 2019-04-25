With less than two weeks to go before the start of the Lightning in a Bottle music and arts festival, construction at the Buena Vista Recreational Aquatic Area has begun.
Event organizers hope to transform the camping and boating area 25 miles southwest from Bakersfield into an oasis for as many as 20,000 electronic music lovers and festival enthusiasts that are said to be flying in from around the globe.
By May 8, Do LaB, which has organized the event over the last 15 years, plans to install around seven music stages and multiple art installations in the park, using more than a thousand workers to accomplish the task.
“We’re really excited about this place,” said Do LaB Co-owner Dede Flemming. “It really provides a great template for us to add our artistic style and our artistic element.”
Aside from events like the Kern County Fair, which attract large crowds, the festival is the first large-scale music event that will be held in Kern County.
Lightning in a Bottle will likely bring a unique crowd to the county, a crowd that feels more at home at Coachella than Whisky Flat Days.
“I know there’s a lot of talk about this big, crazy, festival coming to Kern County and I know people are a little concerned about safety, they’re a little concerned about traffic and noise. We’ve been working really hard to address a lot of those issues,” Flemming said. “It’s a different crowd for Kern County, we understand that, but we’ve gone to small rural areas in the past and it’s been a real pleasant surprise for the people that live in these communities.”
Since 2014, the festival had been held at Lake San Antonio in Monterey County. However, last year Monterey County officials terminated a multi-year contract with Do LaB after claims arose over attendance limits being exceeded.
Two people have also died at the festival in recent years, although the deaths were not specifically cited by Monterey County as a reason for terminating the contract.
Do LaB has disputed the attendance claims and assured Kern County supervisors that the proper safety measures would be in place for this year’s festival.
The county has set 57 conditions for the Do LaB to meet in order for the festival to go forward, and will have access to attendance records during the event. Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fire Department firefighters will also be on hand to provide safety measures.
Megan Person, director of countywide communications, said county officials had worked well with Do LaB so far.
“It’s actually been nice for the county to have such a strong partner on the other end the first time we have done a festival this big,” she said. “You can tell they’ve done this a hundred times. They know what they’re doing and it’s like clockwork on their end.”
Throughout the event, nearly all of the attendees will eat, sleep and dance within Buena Vista, spending all of their time inside the park.
Three campgrounds will be set up around the main park area, with options for tents, RVs or even luxury yurts complete with private AC units.
During the festival, seminars with titles like “10 steps to holistic entrepreneurship” and “prophecies of the 2020 time gates” will complement the music.
“Education is a big component of what we do,” Flemming said, noting that he did not necessarily agree with every seminar being offered. “We want to wow people with amazing art, but we also want to give them a chance to broaden their horizons a little bit.”
With so much to do, he added that work would likely continue up until near the start of the festival.
“We’re pushing the envelope with what we do,” he said. “It always goes up to the last minute.”
