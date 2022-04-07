Work begins on Kern inpatient psychiatric facilities

Construction began Thursday in east Bakersfield on a pair of inpatient psychiatric facilities intended to help meet growing demand from local residents experiencing serious mental illness.
When the buildings open sometime next year, 16 adults and, separately, 16 adolescents at a time will be given access to intensive therapy for between two weeks and a month.
The facilities, measuring about 15,000 square feet each and estimated to cost a total of $25 million, will be owned by Kern County and overseen by its Behavioral Health & Recovery Services agency, but run by Alameda-based Telecare Corp., which operates about 10 such treatment centers around California.
The need for such services has grown substantially during the pandemic, highlighting a lack of locally available services.
The county already has what's called a recovery station in Bakersfield that offers substance abuse and mental health care needs for up to 12 hours at a time. There's also a crisis stabilization unit in Ridgecrest that provides mental health care services for up to 23 hours per stay.
Kern Medical offers similar treatment longer term, but project officials said Thursday the facilities being built at 702 Workman St. will address an important gap.
"We want these kinds of resources to be available to (patients in need) as they are progressing in their need for recovery," said Stacy Kuwahara, director of Kern BHRS. She described the environment at the facilities as being homelike, welcoming and "recovery-oriented."
Some services expected to be delivered at the new facilities will be reimbursed by private insurance; Kuwahara said people without insurance will be treated as well. Medi-Cal patients' care will be paid for through a combination of federal, state and county money. The cost of the facility will be covered by county bond payments, apart from Kern's general fund.
County records show that in 2018, Kern saw a 9 percent year-over-year increase in patient volume at its psychiatric evaluation center. Volume jumped 18 percent in 2019, then rose by 16 percent in 2020 before increasing just 6 percent in 2021.
Kuwahara attributed increased demand to people struggling during the pandemic with financial problems, isolation, health concerns and personal loss.
Telecare's vice president of development, Jennifer Hinkel, told dozens of people who gathered at the construction site Thursday morning that the goal is to provide respect, recovery and results, "and that's what you can expect from us when we open."
The company plans to hire 100 workers to help treat people with the greatest need, Hinkel said. The plan is to hire former patients who have had successful recoveries "so they're models that recovery is possible," she added.
Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh was among several local government officials who spoke at the event. Standing at the podium, she told of two recent events that she said highlighted the need for facilities like those coming to Workman Street.
Not long ago, Goh was returning to her office after an event and found a woman she referred to only as Mary digging for food in a large garbage bin. Only the bottom of the woman's legs was visible from the outside.
"Mary was feeding herself," Goh said. "She thought that was an appropriate way."
The mayor also recounted a recent call from a local business owner who had reached out after encountering a man who accused the woman of breaking into his car. The man attacked and stalked the woman, insisting she was his girlfriend, "and he really believed that," Goh said.
Local government has focused lately on providing physical facilities to treat people who are homeless or mentally ill, Goh said, but recent progress on providing emergency shelters doesn't, by itself, solve the need for more mental health care.
"We don't want it to be said, like in the days of Bethlehem, there's no more room in the inn," Goh said.