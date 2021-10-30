Woolworth's vintage luncheonette will stay, but longtime operator Trammell says he will say goodbye

Rumor and speculation can be a powerful combination.
But when it comes to finding out what's happening at the Woolworth's building in downtown Bakersfield — and especially at the last original Woolworth’s luncheonette in America — it's best to simply ask those at the center of the action.
So here's the short version.
Jeremy Trammell, who has operated the treasured vintage diner with his brother, Joseph, for more than 11 years, told The Californian that after the building changes hands in November, he expects to stay for the short term, but will leave the nostalgic, 1950s-era diner with its chrome and red vinyl chairs, and black-and-white checkerboard floor sometime over the next few to several months.
"There's a lot of friendships that have been made here," Trammell said. "I don't know how to describe it, but there's an emotional side to it because it was built with people."
The three-story, 44,000-square-foot midcentury modern building constructed in 1949 is still in escrow, but not for long, and the founders and owners of Moneywise Wealth Management, Sherod Waite and David Anderson, will soon become the newest owners of one of downtown Bakersfield's most cherished structures.
"We would love Jeremy to stay forever," Waite told The Californian on Thursday as he discussed the immediate and long-term future of the popular lunch spot. "He's the heart and soul of that place."
Despite persistent rumors to the contrary, Waite and Anderson have been adamant all along that the luncheonette must and will be preserved as one of the city's most revered locations. Not only does it draw a parade of locals, it also attracts tourists from across the United States and from countries around the globe.
Trammell, 42, tells the story of a small group of customers who were having lunch one day at the counter. He couldn't quite place their accents, so he asked where they were from, and how they came to be at the Woolworth's lunch counter.
"They told me they were from Russia," Trammell recalled. "They had a Russian travel magazine, written in Russian — and we were in it."
The Moneywise Guys had hoped to keep the lunch counter open, even through the upcoming remodel of the building's interior, but much-needed updates of the structure's electrical and plumbing will require that the luncheonette be temporarily closed during the process.
And Trammell has agreed to stay on until the beginning of that temporary closure — with some caveats.
"They've asked me to stay and run the counter as is until they're ready to remodel, which could be January or June. We don't know. Their contractors don't have a schedule yet.
"They've asked me to stick around, and I'm going to attempt it," Trammell said. "But it'll be based on if I can keep a staff to stay in a dead-end job, and it'll be based on whether the customer base continues to come in when the antique side closes."
The Five and Dime Antique Mall, which has operated as a consignment store in the building for close to 25 years, is ending its run. The building owners, Mark and Linda Sheffield, had operated the antique mall since they bought the building in the mid-1990s.
Cathy Flores manages the mall and has rented space there for her own antiques for nearly 20 years. On Wednesday, she was in the process of moving out.
"The last day for the public is Nov. 6," she said of the antique sales. Vendors have until Nov. 9 to move out.
"It's a little bittersweet," she said. "I'm a little sad it's closing, but I'm happy for the Sheffields. People don't realize how much work is involved in keeping up this place."
Flores and many other antique vendors are moving to the new and much larger location for In Your Wildest Dreams, which is making its own move from 19th and Q streets to F Street.
Trammell said he and his brother knew, going in, that the Woolworth's luncheonette was not a business they would gain equity in.
"We recognized at the beginning 11½ years ago, that this was basically not a sellable business," he said.
Joseph had learned the burger business at In-N-Out, and Jeremy had been managing a Tony's Pizza. When they heard there might be an opportunity at the Woolworth's diner, they made their pitch to the Sheffields.
It was received well, and they started at the luncheonette on March 10, 2010.
On their first day in their new place, they sold 24 burgers. On a recent Saturday, the luncheonette sold more than 300, Trammell said.
"If you keep it simple, you can keep it fresh," the now-experienced restaurateur said.
Now he comes in every morning to press burger patties from fresh hamburger meat that has never been frozen.
Joseph has since moved to Alabama. But Jeremy has stuck it out, with help from a young staffer, Kira Mello, who has taken on the responsibilities of a general manager.
"I couldn't have done it without her," he said.
Behind the counter, his employees are smiling.
"It's clear he has a worldwide following because he's done such an amazing job," Waite said of Trammell. "We have a lot of respect for him and his brother and what they have done."
But Waite is also a businessman, and he's clear about his and his partner's vision for the property. No one person is the main character of this movie, he said. The star is the diner itself.
"The only other one like it is in the Smithsonian," Waite said of the 1950s-vintage luncheonette.
"This is meaningful to us," he said, noting that these lunch counters played a part in the civil rights movement of the 1950s and ’60s. The value of the luncheonette is even more potent, it seems, than the nostalgia it generates.
"The lunch counter is staying open, through hell or high water," Waite said. "The question then becomes, who operates it?"
A half-dozen experienced restaurateurs have already approached him and Anderson with offers, Waite said. But they also know there are a lot of wonderful customers who love Jeremy.
"I'm an open book on this," Waite said. "We are designing this entire building around keeping the lunch counter going."
And that seems to be what most people care about.