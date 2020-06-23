Basque restaurant Wool Growers has decided to close temporarily because of an employee testing positive for COVID-19.
According to a post on the restaurant's Facebook page, Wool Growers will be closed "for a few days." The establishment said all employees will be tested, and it will reopen once every employee's COVID-19 test results are in.
"Please be assured we practiced proper safety guidelines while this employee was at work," the Facebook post read. "We know this is inconvenient for those who have made reservations, but we feel (it's) important to (ensure) that we are taking proper precautions for everyone's safety."
It was reported Thursday that Luigi's Restaurant and Delicatessen announced it was also closed temporarily due to a positive COVID-19 test from an employee. Dine-in and patio seating, as well as curbside pickup, resumed Tuesday, according to the establishment's Facebook page.
Better fo some contact tracing or it could get out of control. I'm sure that's what they're doing.
