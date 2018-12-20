Observers say The Wonderful Co.’s announcement Wednesday that it will raise its hourly minimum wage to $15 starting Jan. 1 could increase pressure on other local employers, including businesses unrelated to agriculture.
There was some hope companies unable to match that rate in the near term will be able to stay competitive by offering flexible scheduling and other non-monetary measures. But people in the field of human resources said low-wage employers that make no adjustments may run the risk of losing their best workers.
The Los Angeles-based company's move was widely interpreted as a pre-emptive strategy reflecting the historically tight labor market as well as California legislation raising the state's minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2022. A similar move announced recently by retail giant Amazon, which is building a distribution center near Bakersfield that will employ at least 1,000 local residents, was viewed in the same light.
"It's a natural progression that companies are voluntarily increasing workers' wages now," said Bakersfield job recruiter Laura Hill, owner of Pinnacle Recruitment Services.
Employers unable to pay workers at least $15 per hour, she added, "will have to get creative to keep their employees by offering other benefits or simply begin to increase their base wages as well."
Nick Ortiz, president and CEO of the Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce, noted competition for talent is growing fierce across all sectors as California approaches full employment. He said companies looking to gain an edge might consider measures appealing to younger workers, including looser scheduling.
For its part, Wonderful said more than 2,000 of its employees will receive a 36-percent raise, the biggest wage increase in the company's history. It estimated the move's cost at $80 million.
One of the company's local competitors for labor, Grimmway Farms, told The Californian Wednesday it was caught off-guard by Wonderful's move. It said companies that don't deal in high-margin commodities such as pistachios, almonds and mandarins are less prepared to offer big raises.
Another of Wonderful's local competitors for labor, Bolthouse Farms, employer of 2,400 people in the Bakersfield area, declined to comment other than to say it continues to review its wages to ensure its competitiveness.
Bakersfield workforce training and development specialist Robin Paggi said Wonderful's competitors might respond by raising their lowest wages out of fear they will lose employees to Wonderful. But there's no guarantee the risk will be limited to agriculture, she added, because the company also employs office and warehouse workers.
"Anyone making less than $15 an hour might be tempted to see what all jobs are available at Wonderful," she said.
On the other hand, Wonderful's and Amazon's total payrolls in Kern will still account for a relatively small share of the county's labor force. Once those jobs are filled, Paggi said, local employers won't necessarily feel pressure to compete.
"I think that not every employer is going to go, 'OK, we've got to raise it to $15 an hour,'" she said. "They just simply can't do that."
