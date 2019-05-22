The Wonderful Company will be celebrating more than 340 students who have received college scholarships at a banquet Thursday.
Vice Chair and Co-Owner Lynda Resnick will lead a celebration honoring 342 scholarship recipients from the Central Valley at the Wonderful College Scholarship Banquet in Delano. The event will begin at 5:15 p.m. at the Wonderful College Prep Academy.
More than 75 percent of the four-year college scholars will be the first in their families to go to college, according to a press release. This year also marks a record with 300 scholars attending four-year universities, a 55 percent increase from last year’s awarded scholarships.
Each year, The Wonderful Company awards scholarships to employees’ children, Wonderful College Prep Academy students and students from all around the Central Valley who participate in Wonderful Education’s Ag Career Prep program.
Since its creation, Wonderful Education has reached more than 55,000 Central Valley students across 138 schools and awarded over 2,000 college scholarships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.