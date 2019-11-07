The Wonderful Company has extended their Wonderful Community Grant applications to Dec. 13, according to a press release.
Through local-based investments in the towns of Avenal, Wasco, Sanger, Del Rey, Delano, and McFarland, the grants offer local organizations money to make an impact. They focus on supporting families, community beautification, and health and wellness, according to the release.
The grants now award up to $600,000 annually. The company has extended the application deadline in response to increased demand for the program, according to the release.
“The organizations we partner with through Wonderful Community Grants make a profound difference in the communities we serve,” said Andy Anzaldo, COO of Philanthropy for The Wonderful Company. “It is our hope that this grant extension will afford these organizations the time they need to craft truly innovative and impactful proposals.”
Applications can be submitted online at www.wonderfulcompanygrants.com.
