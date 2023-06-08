Adults with a high school diploma or equivalency degree can qualify for free, on-the-job training to become a maintenance technician under a year-long apprenticeship program spotlighted during an open house hosted Thursday in Shafter by The Wonderful Co.
Under a partnership with Bakersfield College, the program allows apprentices to earn a minimum of $19.80 per hour while also accumulating college credits as they study in classroom settings and work at one of the company’s partners in the local warehousing industry.
The apprenticeships will serve two purposes, said former Shafter City Manager John Guinn, now Wonderful Real Estate Development’s executive vice president and chief operating officer. They will help staff up local distribution centers in need of trained workers, he said, and they’ll provide jobs for a community without a lot of alternative work options.
Guinn said the jobs offer more than blue-collar assignments. Workers can rise through the ranks to take on office jobs including information technology positions and even executive positions, he added.
“This is such an array of jobs at all different skill levels,” Guinn said. Depending on workers’ abilities and ambitions, he said, “They can find their place here.”
The year-long apprenticeship program hopes to sign up 20 students starting July 5.
The company’s bigger plan is to continue to develop the surrounding area in a sustainable way, keeping the industrial center apart from homes but still within a short drive from residential areas in Shafter. A plan is afoot to possibly develop affordable housing that will complement existing neighborhoods.
Nearly two dozen large companies, including Amazon and Walmart, already operate within the company’s 1,600-acre Wonderful Industrial Park along 7th Standard Road. The center is poised for a major expansion that will add to the 10,000 or so people already working at the site.
Kenny Spratt, Wonderful’s director for talent partnership, said 10 of the distribution-center operators have signed up to participate in the apprenticeship program.
He said the maintenance technician program will be a big benefit for people looking for a new line of work.
“If you want to pivot, you want to up-skill, this is where it’s at,” he said. “Come to the Wonderful Career Center.”
The company’s associate director of technical training, Cindy Palacios, put it more concisely: “Earn while you learn!”
She said the training and program will do more than show people how electrical components such as sensors and control panels work. The program will teach apprentices how to solve problems and think critically, she said.
Thursday’s open house included a preview of a two-week, introductory program in English and Spanish for technical operators. It will include lectures, training videos and workbooks designed to show students how to operate a forklift, become a harvest helper or machine operator, among other roles.
The program, which is not a prerequisite for the maintenance technician apprenticeships, will also teach participants how to succeed in a job interview and how to abide by standard workplace etiquette, among other soft skills.