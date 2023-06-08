Adults with a high school diploma or equivalency degree can qualify for free, on-the-job training to become a maintenance technician under a year-long apprenticeship program spotlighted during an open house hosted Thursday in Shafter by The Wonderful Co.

Under a partnership with Bakersfield College, the program allows apprentices to earn a minimum of $19.80 per hour while also accumulating college credits as they study in classroom settings and work at one of the company’s partners in the local warehousing industry.