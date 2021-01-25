Wonderful Wellness Centers in Delano and Lost Hills have expanded their free COVID-19 vaccinations program to serve Kern County residents 65 or older.
Initially, only frontline health-care workers were invited to receive free inoculations at the centers.
“Our goal is to continue to work within Kern County Public Health Department guidelines to safely and equitably distribute the vaccine to more and more eligible groups within our communities,” Dr. Larry Wolk, chief medical officer for The Wonderful Co., the Los Angeles-based grower that operates the centers, said in a news release.
The company invited health-care workers and Kern residents 65 or older to call 720-2660 to learn about making an appointment to get vaccinated. It said shots will be administered according to availability and eligibility.