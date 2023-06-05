Bakersfield College is working with The Wonderful Co. to launch a maintenance technician apprenticeship program at the company’s career center in Shafter.
The partnership aims to train 100 apprentices by 2026, giving them hands-on experience, classroom instruction and lab work that can prepare them for careers in the industrial automation industry.
Applications are being accepted now for the program’s first cohort. The idea is that, while earning BC college credit, trainees will be hired by employers at a minimum rate of $19.80 per hour.
An open house event offering information about the opportunity has been scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the Wonderful Career Center, 4010 7th Standard Road in Shafter.
Applicants must be 18 years of age or older and have a high school diploma or equivalency certificate. Information about the program is available online at wonderful-training.com.