The Wonderful Co., known for its Wonderful brand pistachios, Halos mandarins, POM Wonderful juice and other products, announced Tuesday in a news release that it has chosen 15 nonprofit organizations and schools in the Central Valley to receive support from its COVID-19 relief fund.
Two of its largest grantees include the Delano-based California Farmworker Foundation and Cal State Bakersfield.
Established last month, the $1 million fund is an outgrowth of the privately held company's Community Grants program designed to support local efforts, services and resources affected by COVID-19.
Kaitlyn Yates, the company's senior manager of community programs, said this effort is just the latest in a long tradition of community-based philanthropy established by company co-owners Stewart and Lynda Resnick.
"The Resnicks have been huge philanthropists in the valley for decades," Yates said.
But with the advent of the coronavirus pandemic, she said, the needs in the valley have increased, and the Resnicks have responded.
Since its launch in 2016, the Wonderful Company Community Grants program has contributed more than $2 million to 90 grants, including nonprofits and city and county governments. According to Yates, this effort is part of a broader initiative in which the company has invested more than $11 million to protect its workforce and fight COVID-19.
The nonprofit organizations and schools that demonstrate community impact were eligible to apply for funding, and with this round of grants, the relief fund has been fully distributed, the company said in the release.
Hernan Hernandez, executive director at the California Farmworker Foundation, thanked the company for believing in the nonprofit's mission and for funding its COVID-19 initiatives for farmworkers in California.
"Many farmworkers find themselves in dire need of emergency assistance for rent, and this grant will help them and their families meet their housing needs," Hernandez said in the news release.
Nyakundi M. Michieka, associate professor of economics and co-director of the Center for Economic Education and Research at CSU, was also quoted in the release expressing his gratitude to The Wonderful Co. He said the grant will enrich the academic experience for college students from Kern, Tulare and Fresno counties.
"By providing employment opportunities to these young people, many of whom are first-generation students, we can continue to change lives in the Central Valley," Michieka said in the release.
