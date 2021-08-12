Women's Equality Day event scheduled for Aug. 22

The Bakersfield chapter of the American Association of University Women and the League of Women Voters of Kern County will be celebrating Women's Equality Day from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Seven Oaks Country Club, located at 2000 Grand Avenue.
The program theme is "Equity in the Workplace." Dee Slade will be presented with the League of Women Voter' Carrie Catt Award. Refreshments will be served.
The cost to attend this event is $25 per person and is payable at the event. COVID-19 vaccinations and masks are required. For more information and reservations, Please call 661-634-3773 by Wednesday, Aug. 18.