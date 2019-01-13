Eager to start 2019 off right, women at an event on Sunday thought about their intentions for the year, flipped through magazines and cut out images that spoke to their goals and pasted them on poster boards. The result? Personalized vision boards to help manifest their dreams.
The "Manifest" vision board party took place at Idea Hive in downtown Bakersfield and was put on by a trio of local businesswomen, each of whom had separately thought about having an event just like it.
"It's just inspiring," said Isabel Ruan, co-owner of Beautiful Sequence and one of the party's organizers. "It's about setting intentions for the year."
Joining Ruan in organizing the event were Therese Dozier (Ladies, Wine & Design and Luvspun) and Amanda Shaffer (A. Shay clothing). Rounding out the afternoon were two local speakers: Aileen Saucedo, CEO of Zeal Pressed Juicery, and Sarena Hess, host and creator of the "Women for Greatness" podcast.
Before the event, Hess spoke about the power of vision boards. She admitted that she initially thought they were pretty "woo-woo" before she made one herself. While the concept of vision boards — putting inspiring images on a board to manifest dreams — might seem out there, Hess said it's basically all about goals.
"You look at your goals and (figure out) 'What do I have to do to get to that point? What would it feel like to get there?'" she said. "I want them to put their big scary dreams on a board and be brave every day to pursue it."
Speaking to the crowd of about 50 women, Saucedo described her strategy of picking one word as a theme for her vision board each year (expectation, preparation, acceleration, etc.)
"If you don't know what your purpose is yet, don't get discouraged," Saucedo said. "I want to encourage you to dream wildly, dig deep, find your truth and be authentic to yourself and your board, and just pursue that."
Hess gave the women three tips for their vision boards: make it specific, look at it daily and practice "future pacing," or journaling about what you want to achieve as if it's already happened. Hess herself wrote about speaking at an event like "Manifest," months before she knew anything about it.
Before attendees started their vision boards, Dozier encouraged them to think about everything they were leaving in 2018 and what they hoped to improve upon in 2019.
Andrelina Perazzo, a local blogger and podcast host, said she would be putting travel destinations and career goals on her board. Having done vision boards before, she's a believer in their power.
"I believe in the law of attraction," she said. "You wake up and see (the board), and when you see it every day, it's powerful. It helps you achieve those goals faster without even noticing."
Chanett Franco owns a bakery called Franco Baked. Her goals for the year are to buy a home for her family and to start a mobile bakery through her business.
Though she was a little nervous about coming to the party by herself, Franco said she was looking forward to meeting other like-minded women who are working on businesses of their own.
"It's pretty exciting because (you're) being vulnerable," Franco said. "Others are going to see it. It lets (us) release ideas we don't normally show to others."
Realtor Sophia Cummings said she had a great 2018 and was hoping a vision board would help her expand that success into the new year. Her focus this year is on health, writing on her board, "Healthy: food choices, friend choices, business choices." She would also like to use her success to help other women.
"This year, I'm hoping for a continuation of 2018," she said. "2018 was amazing for me. How can I use that as a platform? How can I help other women?"
Those who weren't able to attend the vision board party will have another chance, as Ruan said it would "most definitely" become an annual event.
