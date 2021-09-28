Women’s March Kern County to hold reproductive rights march on Saturday

The Women’s March Kern County will hold a march downtown in support of reproductive rights on Saturday.
Organized by local Women’s March volunteers, this is to be a peaceful gathering intended to provide the community with a space to voice their opinions and show support for reproductive rights.
Women's March chapters in every state will mobilize at events on Saturday along with more than 90 other organizations. Timing of the event is in advance of the U.S. Supreme Court's next term, which begins Monday.
Participants will march at 10 a.m. from the Kern Veterans Memorial (515 Truxtun Ave., between the Bakersfield Visitor Center and Beale Library, in front of Amtrak Station) to the Liberty Bell, followed by a brief rally.
Masks and social distancing are required.