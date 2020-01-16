The third annual Women's March Kern County will happen in downtown Bakersfield on Saturday.
More than 4,000 people are expected to walk through a newly extended route that starts and ends at Central Park at Mill Creek.
A rally will start at the park at 10 a.m., the march begins at noon and festivities will continue at the park from 1 to 3 p.m.
The event is one of hundreds of marches taking place nationwide on the same day. It is inspired by the 2017 Women's March on Washington, which took place the day after President Donald Trump's inauguration.
Speakers will include Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer, activists Audrey and Camila Chavez, and Evelyn Young Spath, chief of staff to former Cal State Bakersfield President Horace Mitchell. Crimson Skye and Banshee in the Kitchen will be musical guests.
"It’s a day where people can stand up for the things they believe in and feel supported by other people in the community for doing the same," said Kimberly Kirchmer, co-executive director of Women’s March Kern County, the group organizing the event.
For more information, visit https://womensmarchkerncounty.com/. The public is encouraged to RSVP to Women’s March Kern County on Facebook.
